Marshall Joins NBCU Advertising Sales Group

NBCUniversal has hired former Turner Broadcasting executive Mark Marshall as part of a new structure for its regional advertising sales organization.

Marshall was named senior VP, portfolio sales, effective Jan. 2014 and will oversee the sales efforts in NBCU’s Chicago and Detroit offices.

Cherie Cohen will expand her current responsibilities as senior VP, portfolio sales and be in charge of generating cross-portfolio revenue on the west coast.

NBCU’s ad sales organization earlier this year reorganized its TV networks into four content groups in order to offer clients better access to more of the brands in its portfolio. Marshall and Cohen will report to the leaders of three of those groups: Dan Lovinger, executive VP, of the ad sales entertainment group; Laura Molen, executive VP of the ad sales lifestyle group and Seth Winter, executive VP of the ad sales news and sports group. They will also work closely with the digital news and entertainment ad sales group.

"Dan, Seth and I believe that with Mark’s and Cherie's extensive backgrounds in advertising sales, they will play an important part in shepherding our national efforts and developing innovative partnerships for clients to connect with our audiences and content across the portfolio,” Molen said in a statement.

Marshall had been until recently senior VP and national sales manager for Turner Sports. He joined turner in 1999 and began his career at the Family Channel.

Cohen had been senior VP, cable advertising sales, overseeing NBCU’s regional sales offices from Los Angeles. She joined NBCU earlier this year from ESPN. Previously she’d been with Court TV. She began her career at Televest.