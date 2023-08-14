Hulu's 'Solar Opposites,' Peacock's 'Killing It' Return: What's Premiering This Week (August 14-20)

The return of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites and Peacock’s comedy series Killing It highlight this week’s list of original show premieres.

Season four of Hulu’s animated science-fiction series debuts August 14 and continues to follow the exploits of a family of aliens shipwrecked on Earth. Dan Stevens joins the cast for season four of Solar Opposites, which also includes Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giamborne, and Mary Mack.

Peacock’s Killing It premieres its second season on August 17, with Craig Robinson returning to star as a rags-to-riches snake hunter along with Claudia O’Doherty and Rell Battle.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 14-20. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

August 14, 90 Day: Last Resort (reality series), TLC

August 16, Depp v. Heard (documentary series), Netflix

August 16, Miguel Wants to Fight (comedy movie), Hulu

August 18, Time of Essence (documentary series), OWN

August 18, Harlan Coben’s Shelter (drama), Prime video

August 18, The Monkey King (Animated movie), Netflix

August 18, The Winter King (drama), MGM Plus