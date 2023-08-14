Hulu's 'Solar Opposites,' Peacock's 'Killing It' Return: What's Premiering This Week (August 14-20)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites and Peacock’s comedy series Killing It highlight this week’s list of original show premieres.
Season four of Hulu’s animated science-fiction series debuts August 14 and continues to follow the exploits of a family of aliens shipwrecked on Earth. Dan Stevens joins the cast for season four of Solar Opposites, which also includes Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giamborne, and Mary Mack.
Peacock’s Killing It premieres its second season on August 17, with Craig Robinson returning to star as a rags-to-riches snake hunter along with Claudia O’Doherty and Rell Battle.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 14-20. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
August 14, 90 Day: Last Resort (reality series), TLC
August 16, Depp v. Heard (documentary series), Netflix
August 16, Miguel Wants to Fight (comedy movie), Hulu
August 18, Time of Essence (documentary series), OWN
August 18, Harlan Coben’s Shelter (drama), Prime video
August 18, The Monkey King (Animated movie), Netflix
August 18, The Winter King (drama), MGM Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
By David Bloom