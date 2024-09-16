‘Hispano Soy’ Marks Hispanic Heritage Month on Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic Nets

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic is launching Hispano Soy, an event featuring original programming and promotion spots that will run across the company’s television networks.

On Discovery en Español, new seasons of Desafio x 2 Mexico and Supervivencia al desnudo: Latinoamerica will debut on September 19. On Sundays the network will air series made by Hispanics for Hispanics including Te debo una: celebridades y autos; Canelo: la historia de un campeón and Cuban Chrome.

Discovery Familia will feature the premiere of Kilos mortales: Mexico, a documentary series following individuals battling severe obesity. The channel will also feature other reality shows such as Juntos en Acción, El Toque de Aarón, Quinceañera, and Remodelaciones con celebridades Miami.

Hogar de HGTV will present series including Los hermanos Rausch and the Hogar Star competition series.

The event will be wrapped with HIspano Soy promotional spots that are designed to showcase Hispanic expressions and phrases, celebrate the Hispanic linguistic heritage and foster community pride.