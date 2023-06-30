HBO/Max Drive TCA Awards Nominations

HBO and streaming service Max -- led by shows Succession and The Last Of Us -- drew the most nominations for 2023 TCA Awards, the Television Critics Association announced Friday.

HBO and Max garnered a combined 20 nominations for TCA Awards -- which spotlight exceptional performances, series, creators, and stars spanning across all genres and platforms -- to lead all distributors, according to the TCA, which represents more than 200 professional journalists who cover television for publications across the U.S. and Canada.

FX finished second with 10 nominations, followed by Disney Plus and Peacock, with nine nods each.

HBO/Max's Succession and The Last Of Us earned an industry-high five nominations each, tied with FX's The Bear. ABC series Abbott Elementary and Peacock's Poker Face tied with four nominations.

Abbott Elementary will look to repeat in the category of Outstanding Comedy series as it competes with HBO/Max's Barry and The Other Two, as well as FX's Reservation Dogs and What We Do In The Shadows; Peacock's Poker Face; and Apple TV Plus's Shrinking.

In the Outstanding Drama category, Succession will also look to repeat last year's win against 2019 category winner, Better Call Saul (AMC), as well as Disney Plus' Andor, HBO/Max's The White Lotus and The Last of Us; Paramount Plus' The Good Fight; AMC's Interview With the Vampire and Showtime's Yellowjackets.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com Melanie McFarland said in a statement. “This season truly had something for everyone—from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

Winners for the 39th annual TCA Awards will be announced August 7. Below is a complete list of nominations:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” - Hulu

“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+



OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime