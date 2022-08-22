'Better Call Saul' Finale Draws Solid 2.7 Million L+3 Linear Viewers for AMC
By Daniel Frankel published
Series wrap-up generated linear AMC's largest live+ same day audience since 'Saul's Series 3 finale in 2017
Last week's series finale of AMC's Better Call Saul generated a season-high audience of 2.7 million L+3 linear viewers on AMC and "many more" watchers on AMC Plus, the media company said Monday.
Notably, the Breaking Bad spinoff's 1.8 million-viewer same-day audience performance matched the Season 3 Better Call Saul finale back in 2017 and represented a four-fold audience uptick over the Season Six premiere earlier this year.
Better Call Saul averaged 2.2 million L+3 viewers in its sixth and final campaign.
AMC also said that Saul has been the top customer acquisitions driver for SVOD service AMC Plus, and that Season 6 was the second most watched series campaign ever for the streaming platform following an unspecified season of The Walking Dead.
On social, Saul generated 24 million impressions last week and was the No. 1 TV show topic in conversations and search.
“We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.