'Better Call Saul' Finale Draws Solid 2.7 Million L+3 Linear Viewers for AMC

Last week's series finale of AMC's Better Call Saul generated a season-high audience of 2.7 million L+3 linear viewers on AMC and "many more" watchers on AMC Plus, the media company said Monday.

Notably, the Breaking Bad spinoff's 1.8 million-viewer same-day audience performance matched the Season 3 Better Call Saul finale back in 2017 and represented a four-fold audience uptick over the Season Six premiere earlier this year.

Better Call Saul averaged 2.2 million L+3 viewers in its sixth and final campaign.

AMC also said that Saul has been the top customer acquisitions driver for SVOD service AMC Plus, and that Season 6 was the second most watched series campaign ever for the streaming platform following an unspecified season of The Walking Dead.

On social, Saul generated 24 million impressions last week and was the No. 1 TV show topic in conversations and search.

“We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.