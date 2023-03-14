Sunday Viewing of “Last Of Us’ Climbs To 8.2 Million for Season Finale
Series averaging 30.4 million viewers over first six episodes
The Season 1 finale of HBO’ Max' The Last Of Us drew 8.2 million viewers on Sunday, climbing to a new high for premiere night viewing.
The numbers including Nielsen totals for linear HBO and first-party data for streaming on HBO Max.
The Last of Us finale appeared opposite ABC's Oscars telecast, which drew 18.7 million viewers.
The premiere of The Last Of Us drew 4.7 million viewers and the audience has steadily risen. (Episode 6 premiered on a Friday to avoid a conflict with the Super Bowl. By Sunday it had been seen by 11.6 million viewers.)
The first six episodes of the series are now averaging 30.4 million viewers including delayed viewing on VOD or streaming. The first episode is approaching 40 million HBO said.
HBO said The Last of Us is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America
As a comparison, more than 9 million people tuned into the last episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones’ final episode in 2019 drew 19.3 million viewers. ■
