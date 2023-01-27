HBO Renews ‘The Last Of Us' For Second Season
Video game-based sci-fi series gets second season renewal after two episodes
It didn’t take long for HBO to renew its latest hit drama series The Last of Us, greenlighting a second season two weeks after the show's debut.
The series, based on a video game of the same name that follows apocalypse survivors trying to escape a brutal quarantine zone, averaged 5.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max for its second episode this past Sunday, a 22% increase over its week one viewership, according to the network.
The series, which stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and Nico Parker, is executive produced by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckman, Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.
“Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of ‘The Last of Us,’” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films in a statement. “After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.”■
