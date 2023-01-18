HBO's 'The Last of Us' Draws 4.7 Million Premiere-Night Viewers, Second Biggest Debut of the Premium Network's 'Max' Era

The title 'The Last of Us' refers to the fictional survivors of a fungal apocalypse, not the remaining series not removed from HBO Max for tax write-offs.

HBO's post-apocalyptic-themed, videogame-adapted series The Last of Us drew 4.7 million viewers for its premiere across linear and streaming channels Sunday, making it HBO's second biggest debut of the HBO Max era, trailing only the 10 million premiere-night viewers drawn by House of the Dragon last August.

In fact, The Last of Us drew the second biggest debut audience for HBO since the dawn of Boardwalk Empire way back in 2010.

HBO said that premiere night performance typically accounts for 20% - 40% of an episode's total audience.

Adapted from a popular PlayStation game, The Last of Us follows a group of viral, er, fungal pandemic survivors trying to make their way across post-apocalyptic America. The series scored an impressive 99% critics review aggregation score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was created by Craig Mazin (who previously created HBO’s Emmy-winning Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who created the game source material.

