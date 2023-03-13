Oscars on ABC Draw 18.7 Million Viewers, up 12%, Per Nielsen
Highest viewership since 2020
The 95th annual Academy Awards telecast on ABC drew an average audience of 18.7 million total viewers, up 12% from a year ago, according to Nielsen fast national.
Viewership for the award show grew for the second straight year and was the highest since 2020, but still well below the pre-streaming era when The Oscars could be counted on to deliver 30 million homes.
The show generated a 4 rating among adults 18 to 49 years old, up 5%, Nielsen said.
The Oscars was the most watched awards show on any network since 2020, topping The Grammys and the Emmys.
Also: Oscar Fans With Hulu in Sinclair Markets Saw ‘Everything Everywhere’ Win Despite ABC Blackout
According to Vizio’s Inscape data unit, The Oscars delivered 5.67% of all minutes watched on March 12, the most of any program.
Also: Disney Sells Out Oscar Commercials At Prices Between $1.6-$2.1 Million
Combined with red-carpet shows and other shoulder programming, The Oscars accounted for 7.52% of watch hours, nearly double the No. 2 show, The Players Championship golf tournament.
With The Oscars, ABC had 10.18% of minutes watched on Sunday and Saturday as well, Inscape said. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.