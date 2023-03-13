Oscars on ABC Draw 18.7 Million Viewers, up 12%, Per Nielsen

The 95th annual Academy Awards telecast on ABC drew an average audience of 18.7 million total viewers, up 12% from a year ago, according to Nielsen fast national.

Viewership for the award show grew for the second straight year and was the highest since 2020, but still well below the pre-streaming era when The Oscars could be counted on to deliver 30 million homes.

The show generated a 4 rating among adults 18 to 49 years old, up 5%, Nielsen said.

The Oscars was the most watched awards show on any network since 2020, topping The Grammys and the Emmys.

Also: Oscar Fans With Hulu in Sinclair Markets Saw ‘Everything Everywhere’ Win Despite ABC Blackout

According to Vizio’s Inscape data unit, The Oscars delivered 5.67% of all minutes watched on March 12, the most of any program.

Also: Disney Sells Out Oscar Commercials At Prices Between $1.6-$2.1 Million

Combined with red-carpet shows and other shoulder programming, The Oscars accounted for 7.52% of watch hours, nearly double the No. 2 show, The Players Championship golf tournament.

With The Oscars, ABC had 10.18% of minutes watched on Sunday and Saturday as well, Inscape said. ■