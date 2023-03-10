Disney Sells Out Oscar Commercials At Prices Between $1.6-$2.1 Million

Disney Advertising said it has sold out all of the commercials available on Sunday’s 95th Oscars telecast.

Most spots sold for between $1.6 million and $2.1 million.

Pfizer, Rolex and Verizon were among the top-level, or “proud” sponsors.

Participating sponsors include Allstatem Amazon XCM, Applebee’s, Audible, AutoDesk, Booking.com, Carnival, Paramount Plus, Chase, EJ Gallo, Constellation Brands, GSK, Henkel, Hulu, Hyundai, Intuit Turbo Tax, KDP Dr. Pepper, Liberty Mutual, Lucid Motors, Novartis, Progressive, Rocket Mortgage (Quicken Loans), Snapchat, Sony, Starbucksm Stellantis, TIAA Cref, Universal, Volvo, Warner Brothers and Walt Disney Motion Pictures.

“This Sunday, we’re going to deliver an unforgettable night of television. Our sponsors showed up in full force, across every major category with new and custom creative, joining a spectacular evening celebrating the biggest achievements in storytelling and the moments that bring us together,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising. “The Oscars is a cultural phenomenon at the center of creativity and entertainment – and with Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host, our all-star production team is set to bring the magical night to movie fans, everywhere.”

Disney said it is enabling brands to measure advanced audiences in the Oscars through an integration with measurement company VideoAmp.

Disney also works with EDO to measure the impact ads have on search activity.

Disney has a group of local Oscars sponsors. Among the new local spencers are ELF Cosmetics; Haverty’s; Lexus; The Honest Company; BMW; LAPAM / Israel Tourism; Mazda and Rolex. Those sponsors will be seen on the ABC Owned TV stations during On The Red Carpet Live and Countdown to Oscars 95. ■

