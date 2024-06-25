HBO to Develop Green Lantern Series

HBO has given a straight-to-series order to a new superhero series based on the DC Comics' Green Lantern.

According to HBO, the eight-episode Lanterns series will follow Lantern legend Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

True Detective: Night Country producer Chris Mundy will serve as executive producer and showrunner for Lanterns, with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and Tom King (Supergirl) also serving as executive producers, said the network. The series will be the first produced under DC Studios co-chairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran’s tenure.

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern,” HBO and Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said. “As part of James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran]’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.”

Gunn and Sanfran added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman."