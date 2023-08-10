HBO Greenlights 'The Franchise' Comedy Series
Himesh Patel, Aya Cash to star in superhero movie-making series
HBO has ordered to series a new comedy series that takes a comedic look at the making of a superhero-themed film.
The Sam Mendes-produced The Franchise series shines a light "on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking," according to HBO. The Franchise stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, and Issac Powell.
The Franchise is executive produced by Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, Pilla Garris, Nicolas Brown and Julie Pastor.
"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today," HBO Programming executive VP and head of HBO & Max Comedy Series Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more."
