HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Comedy Series

HBO has renewed its comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season as the Danny McBride-created series wraps up its third season.

The series, which follows the exploits of a famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work, concludes its third season Sunday (July 30). The season is on track to set a viewership high for the series, with episodes this far averaging nearly 5 million viewers, according to HBO. The Righteous Gemstones's audience numbers currently surpass those of McBride’s previous HBO series Eastbound and Down (4.2 million viewers) and Vice Principals (4.8 million), according to the network.

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO and Max Comedy Series head and executive VP of HBO programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

The Righteous Gemstones stars McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, and Tony Cavalero. The series is executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Bordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.