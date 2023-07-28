HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Comedy Series
Danny McBride-created series gets fourth season greenlight on eve of third-season finale
HBO has renewed its comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season as the Danny McBride-created series wraps up its third season.
The series, which follows the exploits of a famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work, concludes its third season Sunday (July 30). The season is on track to set a viewership high for the series, with episodes this far averaging nearly 5 million viewers, according to HBO. The Righteous Gemstones's audience numbers currently surpass those of McBride’s previous HBO series Eastbound and Down (4.2 million viewers) and Vice Principals (4.8 million), according to the network.
“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO and Max Comedy Series head and executive VP of HBO programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”
The Righteous Gemstones stars McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, and Tony Cavalero. The series is executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Bordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid