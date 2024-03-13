Gracenote Offers Availability Data To Help Find Streaming Content

Nielsen’s Gracenote is offering its data on content availability to distributors to help their customers find streaming programming.

“As the entertainment ecosystem continues to evolve, a massive opportunity exists to drive the next iteration of streaming,” said Trent Wheeler, chief product officer at Gracenote. “For it to reach its full potential as a channel, streaming needs to deliver better user experiences enabled by search and discovery of all content - TV, movies and live sports - wherever it’s available. With our unmatched availability and program metadata, Gracenote is uniquely positioned to help customers drive success in streaming now and into the future.”

Gracenote has launched three primary offerings in its Availability product.

Streaming Sports Catalogs - Highly accurate availability data, viewing options and deep links plus normalized metadata for live sports events helping CTV and digital customers point fans to games no matter what streaming service they’re on

Streaming Video Catalogs - The industry’s most comprehensive and up-to-date TV program and movie availability data, viewing options, deep links and normalized metadata helping connect viewers to the entertainment content they want across various services

FAST and Streaming Channels - High-quality normalized metadata for nearly 2,000 linear channels worldwide helping digital platforms launch FAST offerings more quickly and easily than ever

Together, they enable customers to address consumer pain points, deliver improved user experiences and drive better monetization, Gracenote said.