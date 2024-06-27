‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ Crashes Max on Independence Day

Streaming service Max will add Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment’s monster-themed theatrical film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire film to its lineup beginning July 4.

The film, the fifth in Legendary’s Monsterverse movie franchise, follows Kong’s search to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth, and his eventual teaming with rival Godzilla to battle a dangerous threat to mankind inadvertently uncovered during Kong’s journey, according to Max.

A version of the film with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on Max the same day, said the streaming service.

The film, which stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens, earned $196 million at the domestic box office since its March 29 theatrical release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Legendary’s Monsterverse theatrical films, including Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire have grossed more than two billion dollars globally at the box office.

Legendary Television and Apple TV Plus this past April renewed a second season of its Monarch: Legacy of Monsters drama series, which is based on the Monsterverse films.