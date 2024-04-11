Apple TV Plus Renews ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Series

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse will continue to roar on the small screen as Apple TV Plus has renewed a second season of its Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series.

Along with the renewal, Apple TV Plus said it will team with Legendary to develop multiple spinoffs based on the monster-themed series, according to the streaming service. The 10-episode show, which launched in late November, will continue to chronicle the lives of two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to a secret organization known as Monarch in the aftermath of the appearance of Godzilla and other monsters, according to Apple TV Plus.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world,” Apple Tv Plus head of international development Morgan Wandell said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse."

The announcement comes on the heels of the box-office success of Legendary Entertainment's theatrical film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which has generated $380 million globally in its first two weeks since its late March release, according to Apple TV Plus. The movie is the fifth in the Legendary Monsterverse franchise, following 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King Of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

The second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, Toby Tunnell, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colfille, Jen Roskind, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemassa Arita.