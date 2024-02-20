Fullthrottle.ai Gets Second Patent For Ad Attribution

FullThrottle Technologies said it received a second patent for its system for measuring and predicting campaign outcomes.

The patent bolsters fullthrottle.ai’s product portfolio and powers the company’s Smart Impression Predictor, which links media impressions to user browser sessions.

FullThrottle.ai recently announced the launch of SafeMatch, which provides attribution analysis. SafeMatch will be a stronger product, thanks to the new patent, the company said.

FullThrottle’s clients including Charter Communications' ad sales unit, Spectrum Reach, and a number of auto dealers.

“Our attribution is focused on business outcomes and is powered by a patent that determines the impact of audio and video on household behavior and action,” said Amol Waishampayan, chief product office at fullthrottle.ai.

“This represents a major step forward in our ability to provide actionable insights to our clients, particularly small and medium businesses aiming to maximize the return on their media investments. We are confident that this new patent will transform the way media impact is measured and optimized,” said Waishampayan

Using fullthrottle.ai’s Smart Impression Predictor, buyer journey data and media logs are analyzed to deliver actionable insights for optimizing media investments and measuring against transactional sales results.

Transactional data can then be securely matched to the aggregated household audience in the fullthrottle.ai ecosystem, giving businesses the ability to delve deeper into the campaign impact on business outcomes.

The new patent is an integral part of fullthrottle.ai’s strategy to provide first- party data-driven solutions.. The company said the patent will enhance its ability to offer precise and effective attribution methods, crucial for brands who want to understand and maximize the impact of their advertising efforts.

“Spectrum Reach helped pioneer the use of data-driven targeting and measurement at scale in multiscreen television,” Rob Klippel, senior VP, product, technology and operations at Spectrum Reach.

“Our relationship with fullthrottle.ai has enhanced our outcome and attribution solutions, and their new patented technology will take it to the next level,” Klippel said.