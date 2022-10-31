‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Coming to Peacock

Peacock will develop a new series based on the Friday the 13th horror-film franchise.

While series details are being kept under wrap, the prequel series, Crystal Lake, suggests that the show will depict events prior to the original 1980 Friday the 13th film. In that movie, a group of teenage counselors are murdered at the camp by the mother of the franchise's legendary slasher, Jason Voorhees. Overall, nine movies have been produced based on the Friday the 13th franchise.

Bryan Fuller will serve as executive producer of Crystal Lake along with Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian. Film studio A24 will produce the series, according to Peacock.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

Fuller added: “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.” ■