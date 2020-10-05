NBCU Names Rovner TV, Streaming Content Head

NBCUniversal named Susan Rovner as chairman of entertainment content for television and streaming and said she starts Monday (Oct. 5).

Rovner has been expected to join NBCU as part of a reorganization that brings the company’s television, cable and streaming operations together under Mark Lazarus, chairman for television and streaming. She left Warner Bros. weeks ago, but NBCU never made a formal announcement about her joining the company.

In her new role, Rovner will work closely with Frances Berwick, who became chairman of entertainment networks at NBCU. Rovner will lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, USA and Peacock. She will oversee development and current scripted, unscripted late night, syndicated and special programming, managing relationships with studio, showrunners, producers and talent.

“Susan is the bold creative force we need as we rethink the future of our business,” Lazarus said. “Throughout this process I have been consistently impressed by her strong perspective, track record of success and passion for content. Susan joins a great team that is poised to begin a new era at NBCU.”

In 20 years at Warner Bros., now a part of AT&T, Rovner helped produce or greenlight shows including The Flash, Riverdale, Blindspot, Gotham, Westworld, Watchman, You, Shrill, Queen Sugar and Ted Lasso.

“I have such enormous respect for Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity,” Rovner said. “I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership. NBCU has a deep-rooted tradition of having the best programming from visionary creators, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible organization as it builds on that legacy to head into the future.”