Fremantle Promotes Kimberly Kleid To Exec VP, Current Programming
Exec oversees shows including ‘Password,’ ‘Family Feud’
Fremantle said it promoted Kimberly Kleid to executive VP of current programming,
Kleid has been senior VP current programming since joining the company in 2015, overseeing unscripted shows including Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell The Truth and Press Your Luck.
Kleid is also managing the second season of Password, which will premiere on NBC in March.
“Our ever-evolving unscripted portfolio has continued to flourish and expand under her leadership, and I look forward to Kim’s ongoing contributions to Fremantle’s success,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO at Fremantle.
Kleid will continue to report to Mullin.
Before joining Fremantle, Kleid was VP of development at NBCUniversal Media.
“I’m excited to engage in this next chapter in my career at Fremantle,” said Kleid. “The company has afforded me an opportunity to work on some of the biggest brands in television history, while also helping to create and build completely new entertainment properties. I’m proud to be part of this dynamic company.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.