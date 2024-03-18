Free TV Networks Adds Distribution On Tegna, Sunbeam, H2C Stations

Free TV Networks, the new company started by Jonathan Katz backed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate and Gray Television, said it has added new carriage agreements for its The365 and Outlaw channels with Tegna, Sunbeam and HC2-owed stations.

The new distribution puts The365 in 29 new markets, taking its carriage up to 111 million homes, or 89% of U.S. households by the second quarter of this year.

Free TV Networks also said it has hired Elverage Allen’s multicultural ad sales rep firm Step By Step Communications to Handle Sponsorship and general market advertising for The365.

“The addition of these powerful stations in so many key markets widens the already robust coverage for our two growing young networks,” said Joe Cantrell, executive VP, network operations and development at Free TV Networks.

The365 is Free TV Networks' flagship national network serving African American viewers.

Elverage Allen (Image credit: Step By Step Communications)

Katz and Allen worked together on Bounce at Katz Broadcasting, now a part of the E.W. Scripps Co. More recently Katz was president of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, while Allen is a principal at Sunwise Media.

“With best-in-class programming and accelerated distribution, The365 is fast becoming a favorite of African American audiences. We are thrilled to once again work with Elverage whose minority-owned general market ad sales firm will bring national brands new opportunities to reach our desirable audience of scale,” Katz said.

Step By Step Communications is a State Certified Minority Business Enterprise

“The365 has quickly emerged as a strong platform for advertisers and brands to reach Black consumers,” said Allen.

“With premiere content partners and vast reach, The365 will continue to grow as a destination for millions of viewers. As we approach the 2024/2025 upfront season, it’s clear that the future of TV viewing is moving away from paid platforms and towards free, which advertisers already recognize as an important part of their budget mix,” Allen said.

The365 gets coverage in Seattle (KING), Miami (WSVN), Grand Rapids, Mich. (WZZM), Norfolk, Va. (WVEC), Greensboro, N.C. (WFMY), Spokane, Wash. (KSKN), Portland, Maine (WCSH) and Beaumont, Texas (KBMT).

Free TV Networks said Outlaw will now reach 87% of U.S. television households or 109 million homes. Twenty-eight new Outlaw markets include Austin, Texas (KVUE), Grand Rapids, Mich. (WZZM), Norfolk, Va. (WVEC), Greensboro, N.C. (WFMY), Spokane, Wash. (KREM), and Portland, Maine (WCSH).

Both networks also have significant cable carriage.