Fox Shares Midseason Premieres

Fox has shared its midseason programming plans, which includes Rob Lowe game show The Floor on January 2, Jamie Foxx game show We Are Family on January 3, and a preview of the Jon Hamm animated show Grimsburg January 7.

Celebrity Name That Tune is on before The Floor starting January 2.

Competition series I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Ken Jeong, is on January 3, leading into We Are Family. Anthony Anderson hosts We Are Family with his mother Doris Bowman and Foxx is the executive producer.

Animation Sundays kick off January 7 with a special preview of Grimsburg. Starring and executive produced by Hamm, Grimsburg centers on detective Marvin Flute.

New episodes of Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North follow. Grimsburg and season four of The Great North make their time period premieres on Sunday, February 18, alongside The Simpsons and Krapopolis.

On Monday, January 22, TMZ Investigates and America’s Most Wanted are on.

Next Level Chef returns for season three Sunday, January 28 with an NFL lead-in. It slides into its regular time period Thursday, February 1.

Season two of Farmer Wants a Wife starts Thursday, February 1. Jennifer Nettles hosts the dating show.

New seasons of The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit begin Tuesday, March 5.

Season 11 of The Masked Singer begins Wednesday, March 6, followed by the season two starter of comedy Animal Control and animated show Family Guy.