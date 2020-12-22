Fox Offers Preview of ‘The Great North’ January 3

Fox will premiere animated comedy The Great North January 3, following an NFL doubleheader and the series premiere of comedy Call Me Kat. It is a preview, while The Great North officially premieres Sunday, February 14, when Animation Domination returns.

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the mall. Will Forte, Megan Mullally, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust and Aparna Nancherla are also in the cast, while Alanis Morissette voices herself, an imaginary friend of Judy’s.

The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was created, written and executive produced by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of Bob’s Burgers, as well as writer Minty Lewis. The Molyneux sisters are showrunners.

The Great North is a 20th Television production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat.