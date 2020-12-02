Fox Orders Season Five of ‘The Masked Singer’

Fox has renewed competition series The Masked Singer. Season five will air next year. Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the panelists.

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer,” said Rob Wade, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox. “This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

Celebrities who have performed in disguise include T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne. The show is averaging a 2.5 Most Current rating this season, said Fox, and 11.5 million multiplatform viewers.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon are executive producers and Breen is showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.