Fox To Premiere Dating Series 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Jennifer Nettles hosts show that sees if women will go for farmer lifestyle
Fox will debut dating series Farmer Wants a Wife March 8, with country singer Jennifer Nettles hosting. The network called Farmer the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages.
Four farmers take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as farmers do. Time will tell if the women are up for the farmer lifestyle. Fox noted how people have been departing cities the last couple years, due in large part to COVID, and how they often find live in their non-urban locales.
“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to Fox requires a superstar host to match,” said Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment, “and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”
Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs are executive producers, with David Emery an executive producer in post. Lauren Taylor Harding is exec producer and showrunner. ■
