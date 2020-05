The Biggest Loser is losing longtime host Alison Sweeney, B&C confirmed Tuesday.

Sweeney has been with the NBC show for 13 seasons.

The reality weightloss series is from Shine America and 25/7 Productions with Ben Silverman, Dave Broome, Eden Gaha, Alex Katz, Joel Relampagos, Paul Franklin, JD Roth and Todd A. Nelson executive producing.