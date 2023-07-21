Women’s World Cup Hits Stride: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports

Ireland took the pitch against Australia as the Women’s World Cup got underway.

The Women’s World Cup kicks into full gear this weekend during an otherwise light schedule of live sports telecasts

Fox and FS1 will combine to televise all 64 games of the soccer tournament as the United States looks for its third consecutive win. Telemundo and Peacock will offer Spanish-language coverage.

On the links, NBC, USA Network, and Golf Channel will air weekend coverage of the 151st Open Championship — or, as it’s often called in the U.S., the British Open — while CBS on Saturday offers final round coverage of the LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will televise a lightweight bout between George Kambosos Jr. and Maxi Hughes. In the octagon, ESPN will air a Saturday afternoon UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts card headlined by the Tom Aspinall-Marcin Tybura heavyweight bout.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Homefront 250 auto race, while USA Network airs the Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 race.

On the basketball court, ESPN on Saturday will air a WNBA doubleheader featuring the Connecticut Sun-Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces-Minnesota Lynx games. CBS on Sunday will air Phoenix Mercury-Washington Mystics.

On Sunday, Peacock will stream the San Diego Padres-Detroit Tigers baseball game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox.