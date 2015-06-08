NBC Sports Signs 12-Year Deal for British Open

NBC Sports has signed a 12-year deal with The R&A for golf’s British Open, beginning in 2017.

Under the deal, the NBC broadcast network will carry live third and final round coverage of the event — marking the first time since 2009 that live coverage has aired on a broadcast network. The first and second rounds will air on The Golf Channel, the network’s first time carrying major golf.

The British Open – known as The Open Championship – currently airs on ESPN.

“The R&A is synonymous with the traditions and history of golf, and The Open is golf’s original championship. NBC Sports is proud to present The Open Championship, and to work with The R&A on their initiatives to grow the game around the globe,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Sports Group. “This partnership will allow NBC Sports, Golf Channel and NBC Universo to serve the legions of sports fans in the U.S. with complete coverage that reflects the prestige of The R&A’s championships.”

The new partnership agreement includes coverage across all media of The Open, The Senior Open Championship, and The Amateur Championship, as well as the RICOH Women’s British Open, in partnership with the Ladies’ Golf Union. The agreement also includes coverage of the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup, in years when these international amateur team events are hosted by The R&A and Ladies’ Golf Union.