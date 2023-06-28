Women’s World Cup Starts July 20 on Fox, Telemundo

The Women’s World Cup happens July 20 to August 20 in New Zealand and Australia. Games are on Fox, FS1 and FoxSports.com, and on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock for Spanish-language viewers.

Kicking off the competition is New Zealand against Norway July 20, and Australia versus Ireland the same day.

The U.S. plays Friday, July 21 against Vietnam. The match begins at 9 p.m. ET. The U.S. then plays the Netherlands July 26 and Portugal August 1.

There will be 64 World Cup matches.

“The combination of Australia and New Zealand as spectacular venues for the two-time defending World Champion United States Women’s National Team provides a perfect stage for the Americans’ quest to secure a place in the record books,” said David Neal, executive producer of the Women’s World Cup on Fox and VP of production at Fox Sports. “Thanks in part to this edition of the world’s greatest sporting event featuring an expanded field, the robust broadcast schedule includes more matches on English-language broadcast television than ever before and serves as a true extension of Fox Sports’ commitment to delivering equitable and award-winning coverage around the beautiful game.”

Telemundo’s World Cup hosts are Ana Jurka, Miguel Gurwitz, Carlota Vizmanos and Carlos Yustis.

“For us, the Women’s World Cup is more than a premier global sporting event – it is an opportunity to contribute to something bigger, and we’re proud to enhance our coverage with experienced and diverse voices,” said Eli Velazquez, executive VP of sports, Telemundo. “We will be complementing our team of top sports commentators and journalists with the depth and expertise of former coaches, players, and referees who will provide their unique on-the-pitch perspectives offering our viewers the most thorough analysis throughout the tournament.”

The final happens Sunday, August 20 at 6 a.m. ET from Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The U.S. is the defending champ, defeating the Netherlands in the 2019 Cup final.