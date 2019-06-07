Women's World Cup on Fox, Telemundo

The Women’s World Cup is underway in France, matches going on from June 7 to July 7. Fox airs the action, as does Telemundo.

France faces Korea in the opener, happening at 3 p.m. ET. FS1 and Telemundo have the action. June 8, it’s Spain versus Russia, Norway against Nigeria and Germany against China.

The U.S., a favorite in the competition, kicks off against Thailand June 11 at 3 p.m. in Reims. The U.S. then plays Chile June 16 and Sweden June 20. Those games are all on Fox.

There are 24 teams and 52 matches, including the July 7 final in Lyon.

Fox, FS1 and FS2 have the English-language coverage and Telemundo and Universo the Spanish-language. Live streaming is available on FoxSports.com and via the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo is calling it the Summer of Soccer.

Fox’s announcer teams are JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner, Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton, Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin, Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles, and Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill.

Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol and guest analyst Viviana Villa will call the action on Telemundo. Copan Alvarez, Walter Roque and Amelia Valverde are another Telemundo team in the booth.

Besides the U.S., Germany, England and France look to contend for a spot in the final.

The U.S. won the 2015 World Cup, offing Japan.