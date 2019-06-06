Sponsors Get a Kick From Telemundo’s ‘Summer of Soccer’

Sponsors have lined up for Telemundo Desportes’ “Summer of Soccer,” which is headlined by the Women’s World Cup.

Boost Mobile, Coca-Cola, Comcast (which owns Telemundo), DishLatino, L’Oreal Paris, Mazda, Vagisil, Verizon and Volkwagen have all worked with Telemundo Deportes to create special experience for fans who will be following the Copa America tournament as well as the World Cup.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. NBCUniversal, the Comcast unit that oversees Telemundo, also declined to say how World Cup ads were pacing.

"Building off of the incredible success of last year's FIFA Men's World Cup on Telemundo, we are thrilled to bring the 'Summer of Soccer' to fútbol fans around the country. We are partnering with a one-of-a-kind roster of brands in new and exciting ways to create better experiences for consumers and drive real results for brands," said Carrie Stimmel, executive VP, lifestyle and Hispanic advertising sales, NBCUniversal in a statement.

“From can't-miss live matches to wall-to-wall coverage of every goal across linear and digital, these two events combined give marketers a powerful way to connect with a key audience, while leveraging the strength of NBCUniversal's industry-leading commercial innovation and advanced advertising offerings,” Stimmel said.

Boost Mobile, whose market message is about switching phone carriers, will present a special segment during games called Hoy en La Copa America, which will highlight’ the “switched” moment, or biggest play of the match. Boost messages will appear during game broadcasts and through digital advertising.

Coca-Cola will drink to the Player of the Game during every match of Telemundo Deportes’ coverage of the Copa America.

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform will have a themed segment during the pre-game of every Copa America Match. Telemundo talent will also show off Comcast features, including its voice remote control during custom segment during key tournament games.

DishLatino will have in-game placements with animated marquees and dynamic SuperSpots. Telemundo’s late night show Titulares Y Mas will also feature a special DishLatino segment.

L’Oreal Paris is working with Telemundo Deportes and #SeeHer to celebrate worthy accomplishments of the women participating in the Summer of Soccer with #SeeHer branded segments and vignettes.

Mazda is working with Telemundo Deportes on a custom series that follows soccer player Janelly Farias, sports anchor Anay Jurka and soccer analyst Viviana Vila on their career journeys.

In partnership with NBC Sports' On Her Turf, Telemundo Deportes and Vagisil have created a new video series called Off the Pitch, which give fans a behind the scenes look at notable U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players and the company’s Scentsitive Scents line.

Verizon is the presenting sponsor of Telemundo Deportes halftime show Verizon’s multi-platform sponsorship also give the wireless provider an in-game presence along with a digital sponsorship highlighting top 5 moments in both Copa America and the Women’s World Cup.

Volkswagen is the halftime presenting sponsor of Telemundo Deportes’ coverage of the World Cup on linear and digital.

The Summer of Soccer starts June 7 and will feature more than 750 hours of live sports programming, including 78 matches in 31 days on Telemundo, Universo and the Telemundo Deportes and NBC Sports apps in Spanish.