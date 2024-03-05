FETV Adds ‘Highway Patrol’ To Classic Morning Lineup
Network will launch Watch and Win Trivia Contest
Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said it is adding the classic police drama Highway Patrol to its morning schedule starting April 1.
The series was produced for syndication from 1955 to 1959.
The show stars Broderick Crawford as the chief of a police force in a Western state. Episodes were based on real cases from highway patrol divisions around the country.
To promote the lineup change, FETV will be running a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during telecasts of Highway Patrol the week of April 8. Winners receive an FETV Fan Pack, with a FETV-branded: 25 oz. Yeti Rambler, aviator sunglasses, large tote bag, and cabana blanket.
“Highway Patrol is a fantastic addition to the FETV lineup,” said Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and FMC. “With episodes based on real police cases, our audience will be delighted by the show’s accurate and fast-paced depiction of police work.”
FETV’s lineup includes other classic series including Emergency!, Leave it to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam 12.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.