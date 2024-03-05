FETV Adds ‘Highway Patrol’ To Classic Morning Lineup

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said it is adding the classic police drama Highway Patrol to its morning schedule starting April 1.

The series was produced for syndication from 1955 to 1959.

The show stars Broderick Crawford as the chief of a police force in a Western state. Episodes were based on real cases from highway patrol divisions around the country.

To promote the lineup change, FETV will be running a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during telecasts of Highway Patrol the week of April 8. Winners receive an FETV Fan Pack, with a FETV-branded: 25 oz. Yeti Rambler, aviator sunglasses, large tote bag, and cabana blanket.

“Highway Patrol is a fantastic addition to the FETV lineup,” said Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and FMC. “With episodes based on real police cases, our audience will be delighted by the show’s accurate and fast-paced depiction of police work.”

FETV’s lineup includes other classic series including Emergency!, Leave it to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam 12.