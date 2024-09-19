Erin Calhoun Steps Down from Paramount Communications Post

Paramount Global said that Erin Calhoun is stepping down from her post as executive VP, head of communications, Paramount Streaming & Showtime, and cross-company publicity, effective the end of the month.

Paramount is in the process of being acquired by Skydance Media and is cutting costs, including personnel.

“During her tenure, Erin successfully built and led a world-class team that effectively showcased the momentum and milestones of our premium content and leading services,” said Paramount Streaming CEO Tom Ryan said in an internal memo. “I’m incredibly grateful for her countless contributions to Paramount but most of all her steadfast collaboration and expert counsel.”

Calhoun was with the company for seven years. Before Paramount, she was VP of corporate communication at NBCUniversal Cable.

"During my time here, I had the honor of leading the communications team first at Showtime and most recently for Paramount Streaming, an experience that has been truly rewarding. I am very proud of this team and all we have accomplished,” Calhoun said in a memo. “I leave here with cherished memories that will stay with me forever. I am so grateful for every moment, for all the fun we have had together and for each and every one of you.”