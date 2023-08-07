Disney Plus to Debut ‘I Am Groot' in September
Second season of Marvel Studios-produced series premieres September 6
Disney Plus announced it will launch the second season of its Marvel Studios-created animated series I Am Groot on September 6.
The five-episode I Am Groot series shorts – based on the tree-themed Groot character from the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel movie franchise – returns to explore “the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face or nose-to-nose with new and colorful creatures and environments,” according to the streaming service.
Also: Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' on Disney Plus Next Month
The first season of I Am Groot debuted on Disney Plus in August 2022.
Vin Diesel returns as the voice of Groot in the series, which is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kristen Lepore.
I Am Groot follows the August premiere of the Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 film, which garnered more than $800 million at the global box office since its theater debut in May.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.