Disney Plus to Debut ‘I Am Groot' in September

Disney Plus announced it will launch the second season of its Marvel Studios-created animated series I Am Groot on September 6.

The five-episode I Am Groot series shorts – based on the tree-themed Groot character from the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel movie franchise – returns to explore “the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face or nose-to-nose with new and colorful creatures and environments,” according to the streaming service.

The first season of I Am Groot debuted on Disney Plus in August 2022.

Vin Diesel returns as the voice of Groot in the series, which is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kristen Lepore.

I Am Groot follows the August premiere of the Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 film, which garnered more than $800 million at the global box office since its theater debut in May.