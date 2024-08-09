DirecTV Stream Brings Back Discounts for Sports Fans as Football Season Starts
Entertainment tier costs $49.99 per month for three months
DirecTV Stream is getting viewers ready for some football by offering new customers a big discount.
Starting Friday for a limited Time, new customers can sign up for DirecTV Stream’s entertainment package for $49.99 for the first three months. The regular price is $69.99.
New customers can also subscribe to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package for $69.99 for three months, That tier usually costs $108.99.
Earlier this year for National Streaming Day on May 20, DirecTV Stream ran a similar promotion for viewers interested in the National Basketball Association postseason and the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs.
The company said the May offer doubled the amount of new DirecTV Stream customers per day, prompting the company to replay the offer with National Football League pre-season games starting.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.