DirecTV Stream Brings Back Discounts for Sports Fans as Football Season Starts

DirecTV Stream is getting viewers ready for some football by offering new customers a big discount.

Starting Friday for a limited Time, new customers can sign up for DirecTV Stream’s entertainment package for $49.99 for the first three months. The regular price is $69.99.

New customers can also subscribe to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package for $69.99 for three months, That tier usually costs $108.99.

Earlier this year for National Streaming Day on May 20, DirecTV Stream ran a similar promotion for viewers interested in the National Basketball Association postseason and the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

The company said the May offer doubled the amount of new DirecTV Stream customers per day, prompting the company to replay the offer with National Football League pre-season games starting.