DirecTV Offers $30 Credit to Subscribers Who Sign Up for Rivals Fubo and Sling to Watch Football Games During Disney Blackout

With the blackout of Walt Disney Co.-owned networks keeping its subscribers from watching important college and NFL football games, DirecTV is telling subscribers to sign up for rival services.

To keep them from simply switching, DirecTV is offering its subscribers a $30 credit that will go into effect after the free trial period ends on Fubo and Sling TV.

“As the leaves turn each fall, you can be sure of two things – football season will be in full swing, and Disney will do everything it can to keep you from watching your favorite team unless they offer it to you exclusively (oh, Disney now owns all of Hulu too),” DirecTV said. “Don’t take our word for it. You can ask Spectrum customers in 2023 or YouTube TV customers in 2021.”

Disney and DirecTV failed to come to a new carriage agreement on September 1 and Disney programming, including ESPN, has been blacked out ever since.

DirecTV applauded when Fubo was able to obtain an injunction against Venu, a joint venture streaming service planned by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. Fubo was able to convince a federal court judge that Venu violated antitrust laws by being able to offer customers packages with on sports channels–something Disney hasn’t offered to other distributors, including DirecTV

"This is a small way to help you stay connected to your sports and entertainment while we work with Disney to reach a new agreement,” DirecTV said.