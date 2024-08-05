Deep Bagchee Joins CNBC As International President

CNBC said that Deep Bagchee has become CNBC International president, effective Monday.

Bagchee returns to CNBC after a stint at ITV, where he was chief product officer.

He succeeds John Casey, who last year stepped down from the post after nearly three decades at the network..

Bagchee reports to CNBC President KC Sullivan and will oversee CNBC’s business operations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. He will be based in London and Singapore.

“Deep’s experience and expertise in news media combined with his ability to strategically identify and grow new audiences while maintaining brand identity, will be a huge asset to our

international business,” said Sullivan in a statement. “I’m pleased to welcome Deep back and look forward to working with him to further cement CNBC’s position as the global leader in business news.”

Before moving to ITV, Bagchee was chief product officer at The Economist. Earlier at CNBC, he was senior VP of product and technology where he oversaw CNBC’s technology, product, and design teams.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“I’m thrilled to return to CNBC at what is an exciting and transformative time for the media industry,” Bagchee said. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented international team as we innovate to become increasingly essential to our audiences and serve those interested in markets and global business news as well as financial wellbeing content.”