Danyel Mendoza Promoted To VP For Disney Branded Networks
Exec will oversee both linear and non-linear platforms
Danyel Mendoza has been promoted to VP, programming strategy & content planning for Disney Branded Networks, a new position at Disney Entertainment Television’s News Groups & Networks unit.
Mendoza had been director of multiplatform programming strategy & content planning for Disney Channels and National Geographic.
In her new job, Mendoza now oversees both linear and nonlinear platforms, with linear and non-linear planning and strategy teams aligned into a single unit. She reports to Christian Drobnyk, executive VP, programming, FX, National Geographic, Freeform & Disney Branded Television.
“Danyel has exceptional expertise in our kid-targeted content, platforms and franchise business, and is a true team player working collaboratively across the company to develop, launch and grow key multi platform priorities,” said Drobnyk.
