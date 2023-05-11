CTV Grows To 51% Of Global Video Ad Impressions: Innovid

The growth of connected television hit a new milestone, reaching 51% of global video impressions, according to a new report from Innovid.

Innovid said that CTV’s share of video ad impressions has increased by 10.9% since 2021.

“In 2019, CTV accounted for just 31% of total impression share by device,” said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. “Today, it accounts for over half of all video impressions – and that share is already up another 3 percentage points in Q1 2023. As TV viewership continues to shift towards streaming, the share of CTV impressions will only continue to grow – and this trend is evident as Upfront buys continue to flow towards CTV inventory.”

In its report, Innovid found that CTV interactive ads outperform standard video ads, with interactive formats providing a 600% lift in engagement. Interactive CTV formats also have a better competition rate–96.4%--compared to standard video ads.

The number of interactive CTV campaigns increased 15% during the year, with 17% more advertisers employing the format.

Advertisers are also increasing their use of dynamic creative, which personalized messages at scale. Innovid found that. Performance for ads using dynamic creative showed a 5% lift above standard creative delivery.

Innovid analyzed over 330 billion video advertising impressions served on its platform during 2022 to compile its report.