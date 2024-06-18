Comscore Working With Kochava To Measure Linear Campaign Impact

Comscore said it is working with Kochava to provide marketers with information about how linear TV ad campaigns are impacting consumer behavior online and offline.

The combination of Comscore’s Exact Ratings and Kochava’s marketing mix modelling is designed to provide outcome measurements, such as mobile app installs, website activity, merchant-level purchase data and episodic tune in.

"Linear television has always been a powerful tool for achieving efficient reach and frequency, yet its impact has been underrepresented in the cross-channel performance equation,” said Steve Bagdasarian, chief commercial officer at Comscore. “Today, we're excited to introduce an innovative solution that offers marketers attributable insights into how linear TV ads specifically influence both online and offline outcomes."

For one quick service restaurant, Comscore and Kochava were able to show consumer reaction to commercials that aired during sports programming, showing increases in app installs, registrations and purchases.

“Based on the cross-channel behaviors that we can attribute to linear TV, brand managers can now better allocate and optimize their spend to business outcomes,” said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. “Traditionally marketers have bought digital media and measured clicks, page visits, or social discussions. Now, they can apply a performance lens to a historically brand- and reach-oriented environment and get real digital signals and real digital outcomes from it.”

Chart show how commercials generated consumer activity (Image credit: Comscore)