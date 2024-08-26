Comedy Central Sets September Premiere Date for ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’
Animated reimagining of Chris Rock-produced ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ sitcom to debut Sept. 25
Comedy Central will debut original animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris on September 25.
The series, based on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris which ran UPN/The CW from 2005 to 2009, will continue to chronicle comedian Chris Rock's life growing up in Brooklyn during the 1980s. Rock will return as narrator for the series, while actors Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold reprise their roles as Chris’ father and mother, the network said.
Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Gunnar Sizemore also star in the series.
Executive producers for the series include Rock, Sanjay Shah, Ali, LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.