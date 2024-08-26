Comedy Central Sets September Premiere Date for ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’

Comedy Central will debut original animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris on September 25.

The series, based on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris which ran UPN/The CW from 2005 to 2009, will continue to chronicle comedian Chris Rock's life growing up in Brooklyn during the 1980s. Rock will return as narrator for the series, while actors Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold reprise their roles as Chris’ father and mother, the network said.

Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Gunnar Sizemore also star in the series.

Executive producers for the series include Rock, Sanjay Shah, Ali, LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky.