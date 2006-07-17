Goldberg Guests on Everybody Hates Chris

Actress Whoopi Goldberg has signed on to appear in two episodes of the CW comedy Everybody Hates Chris.

Goldberg will play a woman from Queens who moves in next door to Chris’ family, the family loosely based on the upbringing of actor and comedian Chris Rock.

While mostly known for a film career that includes roles in films such as Ghost and The Color Purple, Goldberg is no stranger to the small screen including a shot at her own sitcom, Whoopi, and a recurring role for five years on Star Trek: Next Generation.