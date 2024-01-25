Comcast Reports Higher Earnings As Peacock Makes Progress, But Broadband and Video Subs Decrease

Comcast reported higher fourth-quarter as losses from Peacock abated, but the company continued to lose residential broadband and video customers.

Comcast said Peacock paid subscribers rose by 3 million in the fourth quarter to 31 million. Subscribers are up 50% from a year ago. The subscriber count does not count the signups that happened before Peacock’s exclusive telecast of an NFL playoff game earlier this month. Comcast has called the game the biggest night on the internet it has experienced.

Peacock losses dipped to $825 from $978 million a year ago as revenue topped $1 billion, up 57%. In the third quarter, Peacock recorded a $565 million loss.

Comcast’s cable division lost 31,000 broadband customers and 389,000 video subscribers. Comcast has said it expects Peacock losses to peak in 2023.

Overall Comcast’s net income rose 7.8% to $3.3 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $3 billion, or 70 cents a share.

Revenue rose 2.3% to $31.3 billion.

The company announced that it increased its dividend by 8 cents a share to $1.24 a share annually.

NBCUniversal, now called Comcast’s Media division, had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $108 million, down 60.2% from a year ago.

Revenue was up 3.1% to $7 billion. Domestic ad revenues fell 6.9% to $2.6 billion. Comcast said that excluding Telemundo’s World Cup revenues a year ago, ad revenue was up 2.7%, with Peacock gaining and linear networks lower.

Distribution revenue grew 8.9% to $2.7 billion.

NBCU’s studio business had EBITDA of $308 million, up 83.9% from a year ago. Revenue rose 4.3% to $3.1 billion

Theme part EBITDA increased 11.8% to $872 million as revenues jumped 12.2% to $2.4 billion

At Comcast’s cable business–now called Connectivity & Platforms, EBITDA rose 3.1% to $7.6 billion despite revenue falling 0.5% to $20.4 billion. Residential revenues were down 1.3% while business services increased 5.8%.

Comcast lost 31,000 residential broadband customers in the quarter. Domestic broadband revenue rose 3.7% to $6.4 billion.

Cord-cutting cost Comcast 389,000 video customers, leaving it with 14.1 million video subscribers. Video revenues dropped 5.1% to $6.9 million.

Comcast added 310,000 wireless lines and revenue rose 15.4% to $1.02 billion.

Ad revenue fell 13.6% to $1.1 billion.

Programming expenses fell 2.5% to $4.4 billion

“We capped off 2023 and the fourth quarter with excellent operational and financial performance. At the same time, we invested in future growth, returned $16 billion to shareholders and maintained a healthy balance sheet,” said CEO Brian Roberts.

“We also reported the highest adjusted EBITDA on record at Theme Parks; were the #1 studio in worldwide box office for the first time since 2015; and maintained Peacock's position as the fastest growing streamer in the U.S., Roberts said. “2024 is already off to a great start – I couldn't be more proud of how our company came together to deliver a record-breaking NFL Wild Card game on Peacock and the nation's biggest night on the Internet ever. Our unique and complementary capabilities will enable us to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead, and the Board's confidence in our future is reflected in today's announcement that we are increasing our dividend for the 16th consecutive year."