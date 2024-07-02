Ciroc, T-Mobile, Buffalo Wild Wings Have Most Effective Spots, EDO Says

EDO, the analytics company that measures the effectiveness of commercials, said that Ciroc, T-Mobile and Buffalo Wild Wings had the most impactful ads in their categories so far thi year.

In the alcoholic beverage category, Ciroc’s 30-second Lemons commercial was 271%more effective than the average spot in the category.

T-Mobile’s commercial about its Pricelock Guarantee featuring Zach Braff and Donald Faison was 116% more effective than the average ad in the cable, satellite and internet category, EDO said.

In the casual dining restaurants category, the Pool Party 15-second spot for Buffalo Wild Wings was 86% more effective than the average ad in the category.

“The most engaging ads of H1 utilized a range of creative tactics to pique consumer interest — including bright, punchy colors, laugh-out-loud comedy, and musical cues from diverse artists like Aretha Franklin and Charli XCX,” said Laura Grover, senior VP, head of client solutions at EDO. “What they all have in common is an ability to inspire viewers to take action in the minutes after the ads aired — a proven predictor of the future sales that will grow their businesses.”

Some of the other high-performing commercials in their categories named by EDO were:

Apparel: Oofos’s Not a Shoe :30 was 277% more effective than average Apparel creative.

Lexus's Escape Room :30 was 388% more effective than the average Luxury Automotive creative.

Ford's Living Legacies (Black History Month) :15 was 140% more effective than the average Non-luxury Automotive creative.

Intuit Credit Karma's Airport :15 was 608% more effective than the average Banking & Finance creative.

Magic Spoon's Tastiest Revolution :15 was 1,633% more effective than the average CPG Food & Beverage creative.

Golo's Put Dieting Behind You :30 was 1,274% more effective than the average CPG Health & Beauty creative.

The Hagerty Group's Ouch :30 was 530% more effective than the average Insurance creative.

FanDuel's Take Me Out :30 was 340% more effective than the average Online Sports Betting creative.

AT&T Wireless's Boxy Boys :30, featuring Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Perkins, and TJ Ford, was 237% more effective than the average Post-paid Wireless creative.

Omnipod's Bath Time and Pizza :15 was 459% more effective than the average Pharma Rx creative.

Long John Silver's Long John Silver's $6 Shrimp Baskets was 294% more effective than the QSR Restaurant average.

Three Forks Ranch's Luxury & Adventure :30 was 1,060% more effective then the average Travel creative.

EDO’s syndicated data deliver real-time insight across national convergent TV ads, enabling marketers to quickly and easily understand the environments, dayparts, and programs in which their ads are most effective.

As advertisers balance creative return on investment with growing production costs, EDO’s Creative Rotation Optimization tool has become increasingly popular among marketers. The company’s real-time engagement signals help answer pressing questions around the best airing weights, on-air creative volume and creative retirement.