Circle City Broadcasting Renews Nielsen Ratings Deal

Nielsen said that Circle City Broadcasting, owner of WISH-TV in Indianapolis, has renewed its local TV measurement deal.

The new multi-year agreement includes Nielsen’s Local Over the Top measurement, which measures local audiences across streaming apps and linear TV.

Financial terms were not released.

"At Circle City we’re proud to serve our local communities every day. We truly value Nielsen’s approach to innovation and ongoing investments in Local TV. We are excited to be adding Local OTT measurement to gain an even deeper understanding of our local audiences regardless of where or how they’re watching,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner & president of Circle City Broadcasting.

NIelsen compete with Comscore to provide local broadcasters with audience measurements. Other measurement companies, including VideoAmp are trying to break into the local ratings business.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing work with Circle City to report their deep & diverse audiences with insights they need to drive content decisions and incremental revenue opportunities for their audiences across Indiana,” said Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s Local TV business. “As our Big Data + Panel solution for Local TV comes to market this year, Nielsen remains committed to serving our customers with best in class Local TV measurement inclusive of Over-the-Air, Out-of-Home and direct persons measurement , and representing the diverse communities served by broadcasters like Circle City."