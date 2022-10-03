Chris Cuomo Show Starts Tonight on Nexstar’s NewsNation

Chris Cuomo will return to NewsNation with his own primetime show, ‘Cuomo.’

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s new show on Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation cable network launches Monday night (October 3).

Scheduled guests for the first night of Cuomo are Bill Maher and Dan Rather.

Also set to appear on the show this week are Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.

Cuomo was suspended in November by CNN and subsequently fired after the New York attorney general released documents that indicated Cuomo was more involved than previously disclosed in the planning of the legal defense of his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Also: Jake Tapper To Fill CNN’s 9 P.M. Slot Through Elections

Cuomo filed a wrongful termination suit against CNN in March, seeking $125 million.

Nexstar launched NewsNation on cable channel WGN America in September 2020. WGN America was rebranded on March 1, 2021 .

The network has been expanding its news programming and is now up to 96 hours a week with the launch of NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes on September 19.

Hughes has been with NewsNation since it launched in 2020 and has been hosting NewsNation Prime with Marni Hughes at 9 p.m. That show is being replaced by Cuomo’s new program. ■