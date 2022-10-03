Chris Cuomo Show Starts Tonight on Nexstar’s NewsNation
Guests on first show are Dan Rather, Bill Maher
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s new show on Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation cable network launches Monday night (October 3).
Scheduled guests for the first night of Cuomo are Bill Maher and Dan Rather.
Also set to appear on the show this week are Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.
Cuomo was suspended in November by CNN and subsequently fired after the New York attorney general released documents that indicated Cuomo was more involved than previously disclosed in the planning of the legal defense of his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo filed a wrongful termination suit against CNN in March, seeking $125 million.
Nexstar launched NewsNation on cable channel WGN America in September 2020. WGN America was rebranded on March 1, 2021.
The network has been expanding its news programming and is now up to 96 hours a week with the launch of NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes on September 19.
Hughes has been with NewsNation since it launched in 2020 and has been hosting NewsNation Prime with Marni Hughes at 9 p.m. That show is being replaced by Cuomo’s new program. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
