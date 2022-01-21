‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Reaches Season 20 on HBO January 21

Season 20 of Real Time With Bill Maher premieres on HBO Friday, January 21. The premiere features Maher sitting with Timothy Snyder, Yale professor of history and author of On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.

The episode also offers Bari Weiss, editor of the newsletter “Common Sense” and host of the podcast “Honestly”; and Rep. Ritchie Torres, the congressman who Real Time said is the first Afro-Latino, LGBTQ member of Congress, and was New York City’s youngest elected official.

Real Time With Bill Maher has been renewed through 2024. Maher executive produces with Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin.

Maher headlined his first HBO comedy special in 1989 and has had 11 of them. ■