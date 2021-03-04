Joe Scarborough on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ March 5

Joe Scarborough, co-host of Morning Joe on MSNBC, sits with Bill Maher on Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO March 5. Scarborough is the author of Saving Freedom: Truman, The Cold War and the Fight For Western Civilization, which was published in November.

Morning Joe airs 6-9 a.m. ET on weekdays. Scarborough, who was a member of Congress from 1994 to 2001, hosts with Mike Brzezinski.

Scarborough’s previous books are Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day, The Last Best Hope: Restoring Conservatism and America's Promise and The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics—and Can Again.

The episode’s panel discussion will include Frank Bruni, New York Times columnist, and Charlamane Tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club on iHeartRadio.

Real Time streams on HBO Max after it premieres on HBO.

The executive producers of Real Time with Bill Maher are Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin.