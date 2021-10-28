Sean Spicer, Bill Maher Square Off on ‘Real Time’

Sean Spicer is a guest on Real Time With Bill Maher on HBO Friday, Oct. 29. Spicer was the press secretary for President Trump and authored the book Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.

Real Time also streams on HBO Max.

The episode’s in-studio panel discussion includes Caitlin Flanagan, staff writer at The Atlantic, and Sen. Chris Coons.

Before working in the White House, Spicer was director of communications for the Republican National Committee, then was its chief strategist.

Spicer hosts Spicer & Co. weekdays on Newsmax. The show launched early in 2020.

It is the 19th season for Real Time With Bill Maher. The series has been renewed through 2024.

The executive producers of Real Time are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Paul Casey directs.