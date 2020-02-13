Sean Spicer Joins Newsmax TV Lineup

Former White House Press Secretary and more recently Dancing with the Stars contestant Sean Spicer has gotten his own show on Newsmax TV.

That is the conservative cable news outlet launched over two decades ago by CEO and Donald Trump confidant Chris Ruddy, who said to look for more programming announcements in the coming weeks.

Spicer & Co. will debut March 3 and air Monday-Friday at 6 p.m.

Newsmax said the D.C.-based program will feature "an ensemble of Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers to analyze the day’s top headlines from the Beltway and the key news from the U.S. and the world."

The 6 p.m. start time means it will not be going up against Fox News' popular New York-based, The Five (5-6 p.m.), which also analyzes the day's news inside and outside the Beltway from a conservative perspective.

“I’ve had a front row seat to to how Washington works at the highest levels– in the White House, Congress, the Pentagon and K Street's aid Spicer of the new gig. "We are going to invite our viewers into a conversation that is totally unique. We will ask the questions and cover the topics that everyone in America is thinking about but no one is asking or talking about.”

Spicer, who exited the White House in August 2017, had been an embattled figure as he worked to explain the president's barrage of tweets, including ones slamming the journalists he had to face every day. The press secretary also became an object of wicked humor, thanks to Melissa McCarthy's motorized rostrum lampoon on Saturday Night Live.

Spicer had been a spokesman for the Republican National Committee and for the Trump transition team before getting the top spokesperson job.

“Sean has been on the inside of how decisions are made in a way so few have,” said Ruddy of his new hire.